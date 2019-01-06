Mysterium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liqui. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $1.17 million and $78.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02228004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00156043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00213129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024760 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium’s launch date was May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,509,302 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

