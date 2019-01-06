Nanometrics (NANO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Swyt sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $55,703.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $214,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $315,750. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 12,967.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 199.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.