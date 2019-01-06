National Commerce (NCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Get National Commerce alerts:

NCOM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. 69,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. National Commerce has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Research analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Commerce by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in National Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Commerce by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.