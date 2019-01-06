National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 429,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,767. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 20,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $526,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,379. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

