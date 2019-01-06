NCS Multistage (NCSM) and ERHC Energy (ERHE) Head-To-Head Review

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage 4.36% 3.10% 2.55% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCS Multistage and ERHC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $201.63 million 1.20 $2.10 million $0.20 26.80 ERHC Energy N/A N/A -$12.04 million N/A N/A

NCS Multistage has higher revenue and earnings than ERHC Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NCS Multistage and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 4 3 0 2.43 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCS Multistage presently has a consensus price target of $16.79, indicating a potential upside of 213.17%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats ERHC Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

