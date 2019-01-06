Nectar Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00007201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and $366.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020285 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00226428 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013085 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000909 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

