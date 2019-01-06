Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,794,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,722,000 after purchasing an additional 653,488 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 981,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 889,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 374,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

