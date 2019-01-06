Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of SYF opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

