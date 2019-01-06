Neuralstem (CUR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CUR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 109,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,700. Neuralstem has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative return on equity of 123.22% and a negative net margin of 1,783.78%.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel and proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

