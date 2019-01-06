Nevro (NVRO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $37.42. 976,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 825,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4,723.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

