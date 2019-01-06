New Gold (NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.73.

New Gold stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 464,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 143,955 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in New Gold by 1,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 714,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 661,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 716,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

