New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $147,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-decreases-holdings-in-skyworks-solutions-inc-swks.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.