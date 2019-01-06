NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NLNK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. Research analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,668 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 691,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

