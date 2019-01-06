NEXT (NXT) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,421.82 ($70.85).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,478 ($58.51) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,720 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

