Nike (NKE) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NKE opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Nike by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nike by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,484 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

