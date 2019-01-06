Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,619 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $169,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $746,620.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.30.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
