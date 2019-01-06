Nlight Inc (LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nlight to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nlight from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 320,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,500. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nlight has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. Nlight’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Osborne sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $619,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $27,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $668,050 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

