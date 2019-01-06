Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cfra set a €5.90 ($6.86) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.69 ($6.62).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.