Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,850,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $20,969,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $17,937,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 671,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,345,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.6% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 658,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $164,375.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $26,265.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Ashland Global stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

