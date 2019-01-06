NOW (DNOW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. NOW has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205,774 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in NOW by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,201,000 after buying an additional 205,774 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NOW by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 210,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

