Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $191,246.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Bitbns, Huobi and BITBOX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.46 or 0.12676659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,682,091,796 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, Huobi, WazirX, Bitrue, BITBOX, Upbit, Koinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Bitbns, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.