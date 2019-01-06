Nutanix (NTNX) Trading Up 7.6%

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 3,224,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,281,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. UBS Group downgraded Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $313.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $336,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 34,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $1,378,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,959 shares of company stock worth $10,670,029 over the last ninety days. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,298,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 184,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 172.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,298,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

