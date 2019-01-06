Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) & WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Critical Survey

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $54.80 million 5.06 $34.44 million $1.35 9.99

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund.

Dividends

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 105.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 100.60% 9.76% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

