NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) versus Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) Critical Survey

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $1.09 million 21.39 -$6.91 million N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -32.28% -29.27% Gazprom PAO (EDR) 13.21% 7.88% 5.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NXT Energy Solutions and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NXT Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats NXT Energy Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

