Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Bonds Rise 4.4% During Trading

An issue of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) debt rose 4.4% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $92.00 and was trading at $84.03 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 15,373,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,431,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 302.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.20. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,816,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

