Olin (OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand for products in the Epoxy division and an improving pricing environment should drive Olin's results. Moreover, strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. However, the company is facing certain challenges in its Winchester unit including higher commodity material costs. Moreover, raw material cost inflation and commodity cost headwinds may dent its performance. The company’s high debt level is another concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Olin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Olin from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Olin stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Maurice Sampson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $324,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $324,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

