Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.33.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $821,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,792,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,605,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,783,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,727,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,427,000 after acquiring an additional 259,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,335,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,335,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,649,000 after acquiring an additional 502,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 310,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

