ON Semiconductor (ON) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ON Semi is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. A considerable debt burden and integration risks from buyouts remain major headwinds. Restructuring activities are anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, stiff competition remains a woe. Shares of ON Semi have underformed the industry in the past year. However, ON Semi continues to gain from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets. The addition of Fairchild’s offerings has expanded its product portfolio. Robust demand, adoption and favorable product mix of the company’s diversified product portfolio are key positives.”

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.49.

ON traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,867,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at $647,559.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $284,796.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.