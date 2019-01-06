Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

OMED traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 979,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,870. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts forecast that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

