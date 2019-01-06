Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 72.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $237.81 million for the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

