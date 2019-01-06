Opus Bank (OPB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Opus Bank were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,153,000 after acquiring an additional 504,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,785,000 after buying an additional 186,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 866,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 579,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of OPB stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Opus Bank (OPB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/opus-bank-opb-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.