ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OLCLY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.