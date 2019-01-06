Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OEC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 108.30% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

