Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $48.64 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $143,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $108,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

