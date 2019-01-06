Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07.

OVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OVID stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.07. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 608,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

