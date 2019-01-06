Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,667. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.