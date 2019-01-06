Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed product Exparel. The company’s efforts to expand Exparel's label are encouraging. In April 2018, the FDA approved Exparel's label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia. This is a positive for the company as it will further boost sales of Exparel. Pacira remains optimistic about its partnership with J&J to market and promote the use of Exparel with respective sales and medical education teams. Pacira’s agreement with China-based Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is also an upside. Shares of Pacira have outperformed the industry in 2018. However, the company remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, which is concerning.”

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,611.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 4,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,481.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,891. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.