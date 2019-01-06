Pandora Media Inc (P) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,315,363 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after buying an additional 1,674,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Pandora Media worth $221,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of P. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 175.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO John Trimble sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 620,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,178.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S Aimee Lapic sold 9,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $83,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,812.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,023 shares of company stock worth $2,564,106. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $8.76 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 330.21% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Pandora Media’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on P. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Pandora Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

