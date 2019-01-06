Pantheon Resources (PANR) Shares Up 7.9%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). 3,424,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in the United States. Its principal asset is a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

