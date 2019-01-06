Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Park-Ohio worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,921,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $46,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,964 shares in the company, valued at $35,031,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

