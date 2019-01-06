ParkByte Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $11,126.00 and $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

