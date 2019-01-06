Paul J. Mitchell Sells 1,000 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alkermes by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

