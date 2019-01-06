Paypal (PYPL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.91 and last traded at $86.27. 9,026,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 9,607,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $392,566.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,859.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 8,149 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $690,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,750 shares of company stock worth $35,635,027. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

