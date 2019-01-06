Penn National Gaming (PENN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 2,874,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.