Penn National Gaming (PENN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.18. 2,874,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,817,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,970,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,304,000 after purchasing an additional 205,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,299.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,018,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 976,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,304,000 after buying an additional 205,577 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 135.8% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

