Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

PFLT stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,138 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

