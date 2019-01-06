Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.60 ($2.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.70 ($2.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.