PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.