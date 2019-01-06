Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is First Quadrant L P CA’s 9th Largest Position

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 353,212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 331,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morningstar set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

