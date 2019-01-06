PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($12.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($10.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($10.23). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.23 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Tufts bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 335,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,300.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.